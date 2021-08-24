Owen Sound Selects win OASA Eliminations in Cambridge

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Owen Sound Selects under-23 squad topped Tavistock 11-1 to win the 2021 OASA Under-23 Elimination tournament in Cambridge this past weekend.

With Softball Canada cancelling its national championships amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is the marquee local event for Ontario’s under-23 fastball teams.

The Selects Riley Manion took home the most valuable pitcher award at the five-team tournament.

Manion recorded a 3-1 record with 21 innings pitched, seven earned runs, 12 hits and 36 strikeouts.

Owen Torrie led the way with the bat for Owen Sound. Torrie finished the tournament seven-for-15 at the plate. Mac Fischer, Brendan Hagerman and Brady Hogg helped with the swings as well, all finishing at or near the .500 mark.

Owen Sound opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over the Alvinston Aces, setting them up against Ivanhoe where they went on to win 15-8.

The Selects then edged Tavistock 6-4 in extra innings.

The win set the stage for Owen Sound and Tavistock to meet again in the final of the double-elimination tournament.

If Owen Sound won, they’d win the championship. If Tavistock won, the two teams would play in a rematch as it would be Owen Sound’s first loss of the tournament.

As it happened, Tavistock won the first game in the bottom of the seventh inning in walk-off fashion setting up a rubber match.

The Selects steamrolled Tavistock in the rematch, 11-1, and were crowned champions.

Owen Sound now prepares for the 2021 Rawlings Grand Slam Softball Championship in Saskatoon from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5.

The Selects will be joined in Saskatoon by fell Ontario squads the Alvinston Aces and Tavistock Merchants.

Teams from Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan are set to compete at the Grand Slam event.