Eleven athletes from Owen Sound’s Kilian Academy represented Grey-Bruce at one of the country’s largest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments at the Markham Pan Am Centre this past weekend.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The 2021 GTA Classic invites over 500 competitors from Canada and abroad.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound's Kilian Academy athletes medal at GTA Classic Back to video

The local academy athletes brought home two golds, two silvers and a bronze medal.

“Our athletes waited the whole year for the opportunity to test themselves against the best in Canada and abroad. Our athletes have worked hard in the past three months in preparation for the Classic. Their fitness and conditioning were peerless. For most of our athletes, this was their first participation in a tournament and they did not disappoint,” said Kilian Academy Program Director Abrie Kilian in a media release.

Brothers Alex and Sean Wildeboer from Owen Sound defeated athletes from both Ottawa and Toronto to secure gold in their respective divisions.

“The twins are veterans at BJJ and exceptional at it. They showcase pure wizardry when performing their magic during competition,” said Kilian.

Megan Kuntz, a Hanover resident, enjoyed a strong performance in the female division. Kuntz lost by one point in the final and secured the silver medal in her competitive debut.

“Megan is an inspiration to both male and female athletes and her performance had the crowd on their feet,” said Jon Newiger, Kilian Academy assistant coach.

Sauble Beach resident, and owner of Fretz’s Valu-Mart Dave Fretz, earned a silver medal in his competitive debut as well.

“Dave fought a three-star wrestler losing only by two points in the final of his division. Dave’s performance was coloured by pure heart to endure a seasoned opponent, showcasing his mental fortitude and focus,” said Kilian.

Shallow Lake resident and Academy athlete Nick Mole fought in the toughest division on the day with almost 30 athletes seeking the gold. Mole secured bronze in his competitive debut.

Kilian said Mole’s performance was exceptionally strong and will serve as a strong foundation for his future in competitive Jiu-jitsu.

All Academy athletes competed above expectation, Kilian said “proving that Owen Sound has the depth in athletic performance to compete against the best in the world”.