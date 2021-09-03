Red and White game closes Attack camp, new signees announced
Article content
Training camp 2021 is in the books for the Owen Sound Attack.
Advertisement
Article content
The annual Red and White game brought the week-long camp to a close Friday afternoon, and with it the beginning of the preseason.
Red and White game closes Attack camp, new signees announced Back to video
The Attack will head to Barrie Monday for their first preseason tilt against the Colts, puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.
New Attack Head Coach Greg Walters said Friday the next month until the games matter for real will be about learning the team’s structure, affixing a team identity, and trying to keep the intensity from camp as high as possible as various veteran players jump in and out of the lineup headed to professional development and prospect camps in September.
Mack Guzda couldn’t wait to get back to Owen Sound.
The overage goaltender is expected to be a key to any success Owen Sound may have this season, along with a defensive core with several returning veterans.
That’s good for Walters, who said he wants to have a highly-skilled and hardworking team but built from the net out.
Guzda spent the pandemic pause back in Nashville, training as much as he could, he said. He was able to get on the ice frequently as COVID protocols were less stringent than here in Ontario, but training and conditioning can’t compare to being back on the ice and around friends, he said.
“You go a year without playing you don’t really realize what you’re missing. Now, with everyone back together, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “Teammates are probably the guys you’re closest to in the world. You’re with them every day and battling with each other.”
Advertisement
Article content
The six-foot-five goaltender already has 130 OHL games under his belt, even with the missed season. He played in 30 games as a 16-year-old, 49 in his sophomore campaign, and 51 in the shortened 2019-20 season.
He’s not worried about knocking off any rust.
“I’m just excited. I’m excited to play London on opening night, and games here Saturday. Those are the kinds of things I’ve missed,” he said.
He also said he’s not worried about having to learn the tendencies and tricks of all the new players in the Midwest Division.
“I don’t like to think like that, guessing what a player might do. I don’t want to get caught leaning,” he said.
Guzda said he’s had a lot of time to work on his style and game over the past year and a half. This season he wants to focus on playing bigger and not letting pucks get through him.
“I’ve always been a bigger goalie who can skate pretty well. So if I can just do those things it’s going to go pretty good,” he said.
Igor Chibrikov kicked off the scoring in the Red and White game following up a Luke Bibby rush chance and knocking the rebound by Nicholas Von Kaufmann.
Owen Sound’s Aidan Yarde then tied it up for Team White before Lorenzo Bonaiuto gave the Jordan Hill-coached team its first lead of the game.
Colby Barlow made it 3-1 for Team White. The Attack’s first-round pick in 2021 has impressed with his shot during camp. Mack Guzda said he caught one in the shoulder during training camp and was impressed by how quick and how hard Barlow’s shot is, and how he can get it off from a lot of different angles. Walters said the 16-year-old already shoots like a grown man.
Advertisement
Article content
Corbin Votary, Owen Sound’s fourth-round pick in 2020, continued to impress between the pipes. Votary stoned Kaleb Lawrence off the rush before denying a chance from Thomas Chafe.
Jack Piper gave Team White a 4-1 lead and Deni Goure sealed the victory with an empty-net goal after Jack Guvenal got one back for Team Red.
MADE IT
The Owen Sound Attack announced the signing of several rookies and prospects following the close of training camp Friday. The new players will join the club for preseason and the 2021-22 campaign.
…
Lorenzo Bonaiuto, a 2020 third-round selection of the Attack from Richmond Hill. The six-foot-two winger scored 32 points in 33 games with the Toronto Marlboros Triple-A club in his last full season.
Julian Fantino, selected by the Attack in the eighth round in 2020, Fantino notched 25 goals in 33 games for the Richmond Hill Coyotes Triple-A team in his last full season.
Corbin Votary, the goaltender was selected by Owen Sound in the fourth round of the 2020 draft after backstopping the Quinte Red Devils Triple-A team. Votary is measured at six-foot-two and is from Napanee.
Cedricson Okitundu, selected by the Attack in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of the Waterloo Wolves Triple-A program. The defender scored 18 points in 30 games with the Wolves in his last full season of hockey.