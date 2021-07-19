Selects under-23 squad take on Alumni in four-game weekend set

The Owen Sound Selects returned to Duncan McLellan Park in the Scenic City this past weekend.

The Selects under-23 squad took on a team of alumni and local ballplayers to get some games under their belts.

It won’t be a typical Selects season in 2021, with Softball Canada cancelling its national championships, but the team does plan to attend Saskatoon’s Rawlings Grand Slam Softball Championship at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex over Labour Day weekend.

The Selects and Alumni split the four-game weekend series 2-2.

Clay Dolbear smacked a couple of home runs, and Curtis Ruetz added a dinger in Saturday’s opener as the under-23 squad took a 9-4 win over the alumni.

The alumni struck back in the back half of the doubleheader, winning 8-5 led by MacKenzie Pringle’s plate presence.

On Sunday, the young guns got a gem in the circle as Riley Manion spun a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in an 8-1 win. The only hit allowed was a home run by alumni Quinten Bruce.

In the Sunday afternoon finale, the Alumni edged the under-23 club, 7-6, on the back of Travis Jones’ home run and Bruce’s two-hit game.

Players on the Selects roster will head to Team Canada combine events July 24 and 25 in Innerkip and Napanee.

In August, the team is slated to play in some exhibition contests as well as the OASA Under-23 Eliminations in Cambridge, August 21 and 22.