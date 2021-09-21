Article content

Weekly ticket packages are still available for the 2022 Port Elgin Chrysler Ontario Tankard presented by Bruce Power. One-week packages are available for $125 plus applicable taxes and fees. Due to current Covid restrictions, there is a limited number of tickets available at this time. Tickets are available at www.portelgincurlingclub.com. Buyers have the option to purchase through the Port Elgin Curling Club, or to support other clubs including the Bluewater Curling Club, Tara Curling Club, or the Kincardine Curling Club. The CurlON Tankard will be held at the Plex in Port Elgin from Feb. 9 to 13.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sports briefs: tickets for Tankard, local goes international Back to video

Wiarton resident makes U21 Canadian volleyball team

Wiarton’s Jonathan Pickett is in Slovenia training with Canada’s under-21 volleyball team ahead of the FIVB World Championship set to take place in Italy and Bulgaria from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3. Canada will play in Pool D with Russia, Brazil and Cameroon. Pickett currently attends the University of Guelph where he was voted OUA West Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Meaford Curling Club set to reopen

Registration for the 2021-22 Meaford Curling Club Season opens Sept. 24 online. All members will need to provide proof of vaccination to register for leagues. COVID protocols will be in place during the season in accordance with public health guidelines. President Ken Bullock said in a media release the club is looking forward to an enthusiastic return to curling after taking a year off amid the pandemic. Leagues are available for all curlers from beginners to experienced athletes. Bullock especially encouraged new residents to try out the sport. The Meaford Curling Club will offer weekend clinics for new curlers as well as practice ice for those who wish to freshen their skills before the season begins on Nov. 1. To register, visit www.meafordcurling.ca. Registration closes Oct. 8.