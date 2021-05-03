Spots still available for upcoming Owen Sound Minor Soccer season

There are still spots available in all age groups as the Owen Sound Minor Soccer Association prepares for a return to the field.

Should the Grey-Bruce region be returned to either the green, yellow, or orange zone of the province’s reopening framework following the provincewide shutdown, the soccer season will get underway June 1.

OSMSA player registration began April 5. Players born from 2003 to 2017 are still able to register at the website www.owensoundminorsoccer.ca.

OSMSA board member Jim McManaman said there are several spots available in the girls’ divisions and the older age groups.

Part of the OSMSA return-to-play protocols includes creating 50-player cohorts in each age group. Teams will only be able to play other teams within the same cohort of 50 players. The under-15 to under-18 divisions will play nine-on-nine to allow for substitutions.

As of Monday, approximately 450 players had signed up to play. Typically, the OSMSA fields over 750 players per season.