Tara Twins enjoy big weekend on the diamond
The Tara Twins Minor Softball organization enjoyed another banner weekend across southwestern Ontario diamonds.
The Tara Twins under-10 squad played host to the Ontario Amateur Softball Association West Qualifier over the weekend.
The Twins finished third in the West and will head to Drumbo and Princeton this upcoming weekend for the provincial championships.
During the qualifier in Tara Saturday, the Twins opened strong by jumping out to a 4-0 lead over the Elmira Heat, but the Heat caught fire in a come-from-behind 15-9 victory. Elmira would go on to win the four-team tournament.
Cole Weir pitched for the Twins and chipped in with a double and RBI. Connor Hesch had three hits including two doubles for the Twins.
The Twins then fell in extra-innings, 13-12, to the Wilmot Thunder Majors. Hunter Thompson pitched in the thriller.
In the Twins’ final contest against the Wilmot Thunder Majors, Tara earned a walk-off win thanks to Hailey Hammell’s game-winning RBI. Bennett Bloomfield and Cole Weir pitched for the Twins and enjoyed a stingy defence behind them in the field.
Meanwhile, the Tara Twins under-12 team travelled to Norwich to play the Norwich Otters and the Wilmot Thunder. Zak Hamilton tossed a gem against Norwich, throwing a complete-game win as the Twins topped the Otters 10-4.
The Twins then took on the Wilmot Thunder, with Ethan Sopkowe leading the way, throwing a complete-game shutout. The game was close until the final at-bat for the Twins when they blew a 3-0 lead wide open into a 10-0 eventual final score. The Twins under-12 club are off to Drumbo and Princeton as well for the provincial championships this weekend.
Finally, The Tara Twins under-14 team were in New Hamburg for the OASA Eliminations and came home with the silver medal.
The Twins were playing for seeding for their upcoming provincial tournament in Napanee this weekend, and also for seeding at the Eastern Canadian Championships in New Brunswick later this month.
The Twins kicked off the tournament with an 8-2 victory over St. George. They followed that up with a back and forth battle, ending in a 9-6 loss to Springbrook. That dropped Tara down to the bottom of the true double knockout tournament. Tara finished Saturday off with a 15-8 win over Wilmot-New Hamburg. Sunday morning, the Twins kicked off against Napanee at 9 a.m., beating their rivals from the east 5-3. That put them into a rematch against Springbrook in the semifinal.
The Twins pulled out an extra-innings win, 9-7, to get into the championship final. The Twins faced the favoured New Hamburg-Baden team and ran out of steam. Dropping a 13-1 loss after four innings. The Twins come away with a silver medal heading into the provincials and Eastern Canadian Championship.