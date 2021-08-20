U12 Twins earn silver medal at OASA provincials, wrap up whirlwind season

the Tara Twins under-12 club wrapped up a whirlwind season this past weekend in Drumbo by winning a silver medal at the OASA provincials.

The Twins kicked off the tournament Saturday morning with an 11-0 win over Havelock. Zak Hamilton and Ethan Sopkowe threw a combined no-hitter for the Twins, giving up three walks, and having the “no-no” preserved with an outstanding catch by Morgan McPherson to end the game.

Landen McCartney and Ethan Sopkowe each had two-run triples for the Twins on offence.

The win had the Twins up against the Elmira Heat Saturday evening. Tara went down 3-0 in the first inning and couldn’t climb back, eventually losing to a strong Elmira team 10-0.

Jackson Kuhl, Ethan Sopkowe and Colton Hepburn all had hits for Tara. Nathan Miller took the loss pitching for the Twins.

That loss put the Twins on the underside of the true double-knockout tournament and resulted in an early start Sunday against the Wilmot Thunder. The Twins started slow, still feeling the nerves from Saturday, but after some good long at-bats, the offence started rolling, and the Twins were off to the races. The Twins went on to a 13-3 win behind the strong pitching of Zak Hamilton.

Next, the Twins got on the Napanee Express early, bringing 14 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring eight runs and giving themselves a much-needed cushion. The Twins finished the 18-5 win over the Express behind the strong pitching effort by Ethan Sopkowe and offence from everyone, including a home run from Drew Summers.

The win against Napanee put the Twins right back up against the Norwich Otters, who had just lost to Elmira 14-4 in the undefeated game. The Twins found themselves in an 8-0 hole after two innings, but rather than fold up like a cheap lawn chair, the Twins charged back with a 13-run third inning, with nine of those runs coming with two outs. The rally sparked the team, and a back-and-forth battle with the Otters ended up a 23-17 win for the Twins. Landen McCartney, Mason Bell and Nathan Miller hit back-to-back-to-back-homers for Tara, and Bell added another for good measure later in the game. The Tara squad wouldn’t get much rest. They were back on the field right away against the undefeated Elmira Heat.

The Twins jumped out to a 5-0 lead, keeping the bats hot, but the boys from Tara hit a wall. With a couple of errors and miscues on defence, the Heat climbed back into the game with three runs in the next two innings. In the third inning, the Heat went up 9-5, and in the fifth inning, the Heat finished off the Twins with another six runs, winning the championship 15-5.

That wraps up a fast and furious season for the Twins. They finished first in the North Waterloo league with an 8-1 record, third at the west qualifier and second at the provincial championships, all within six weeks.