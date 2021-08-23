U14 Twins finish fourth at Eastern Canadian softball championship

The Tara Nickason Construction Twins under-14 softball club finished fourth at the Eastern Canadian championship in New Brunswick this past weekend.

The Wilmot Thunder went on to win the championship with a 6-1 win over the Napanee Express.

The Carbonear Islanders from Newfoundland took home the bronze medal.

The Twins started the tournament Thursday with a strong 7-0 showing against the Oromocto Chargers (New Brunswick). Kieran McComb pitched the first three innings of the shutout effort, striking out six while giving up three walks. Hudson Maisonneuve took over on the mound in the fourth and notched five strikeouts.

The Twins then spotted the East Hants Mastodons (Nova Scotia) a 10-run lead before storming all the way back to win the game 11-10. Catcher Cole Hall received player of the game.

Tara dropped their first game of the tournament against the top-ranked Islanders, 5-1, before beating Quebec’s St. Gervais 10-3 in the opening playoff contest with the mercy rule in effect. Cayden Holmes, George Patterson and Grayden McKnight contributed singles in the game for the Twins. Cole Hall belted a triple and single while Reed Solomon earned the player of the game and sparked the Twins offence with a grand slam in the second inning.

The Twins dropped their final game of the tournament 3-1 to the eventual champion Thunder.