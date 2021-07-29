Para archer Karen Van Nest will compete in her sixth Paralympic Games this summer having recently been named to Team Canada for the upcoming event in Tokyo.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Originally from North Bay, Van Nest was a member of the Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen Association’s archery club until recently while she lived in the Berford Lake area near Wiarton. Association President Kevin Harders said Van Nest took a step back from the BPSA during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on qualifying for her sixth Paralympic Games.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Van Nest selected to Team Canada for sixth Paralympic Games Back to video

Van Nest will compete in the women’s compound open archery event in Tokyo, which will be contested on August 27, 29, and 30.

Van Nest, 58, earned the qualification slot for Canada in March of this year, when she won a silver medal at the Pan American Championships in Monterrey, Mexico. Most recently, she made the round of 16 at the Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Nove Mesto nad Metuji, Czech Republic.

Currently ranked No. 27 in the world in the women’s compound open, Van Nest posted two Top-10 finishes at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Tokyo will be her third consecutive Games participating in Para archery. Before then, she competed in Shooting Para sport, making her Paralympic debut at Sydney 2000 and then switching to archery after the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games due to a shoulder injury.

Van Nest has placed in the Top-10 at three Paralympic Games and ranked sixth in the world in 2013.

Para archery is one of the original Paralympic sports. It was included at the Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948 – the forerunner to today’s Paralympic Games. Para archery features compound and recurve bows. There are wheelchair and open categories based on an athlete’s classification.