Video, conversations and trust keys for DeGray ahead of curious 2021 OHL draft

The Owen Sound Attack’s second pandemic-era draft gets underway Friday night at 7 p.m.

Owen Sound will make three selections in the first three rounds of the draft Friday, first with the eighth overall pick and followed by two selections in the third round.

The balance of the 15-round draft will be completed Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The action can be followed at the Ontario Hockey League’s website.

Attack GM Dale DeGray completed a “dry run” with the league making sure he was ready to make his selections from a technical standpoint as the league’s draft will once again run virtually.

It’s been a strange year for OHL teams, scouting staff and general managers. Some of the players selected this weekend will have barely seen the ice for a calendar year. Some may have not put on the skates at all.

DeGray said there will definitely be blind spots for teams throughout the league.

“Agents will tell you some teams have guys in the second and fourth round, and he’s not even on your list or somebody else’s list. I’ve said you can’t take that personally and I’m not even embarrassed to tell you that’s the case . . . we’ve really not been in a situation to see every kid this year. It just hasn’t happened,” he said. “How can we honestly have someone on a list very high based on mom’s cell phone video from the year before playing major bantam.”