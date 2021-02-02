Well-liked hockey coach will be missed at local rinks

Greg Cowan
Feb 02, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  4 minute read
Bill Brown (Eaton Funeral Home)

The many friends of a well-liked local hockey coach are mourning his loss and sharing their stories of a fun-loving man who loved life at the rink.

Bill Brown passed away from cancer at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Jan. 31, he was 67.

Several loving messages have been left alongside Brown’s obituary at the Eaton Funeral Home website from former teammates, players, coworkers, and those who enjoyed running into the man over the years travelling the circuit of area rinks and softball diamonds.

Originally from Wingham, “Brownie” played five seasons for the Owen Sound Greys from 1971 to 1976 when the Greys were a member of the Mid-Ontario Junior B loop. He rose to the level of team captain during his tenure.

“He was a character,” said former Greys’ teammate Al Nesbitt by phone Tuesday. “If there was a prank anywhere he would be part of it. He could give it and take it.”

Nesbitt said Brown had a good mix of the personality and skill necessary for the role of team captain.

“One of the guys . . . he had a love of the game, and his passions continued past his playing career,” he said.

Brown was named coach of the Greys in 1998.

He spent time behind the bench of the Ironmen, Greys, Kincardine Bulldogs, St. Marys Lincolns and Listowel Cyclones throughout his coaching life.

Dennis Watson served as a referee when Brown coached with the Greys and Ironmen. He had fond memories of the man’s disposition behind the bench.

“He loved to talk. He always wanted to have conversations about calls, but not in an antagonistic kind of way,” Watson remembered. “He always had this little smile on his face and a smart comment ready. You left conversations smiling, you didn’t leave conversations mad at the guy.”

Brown’s coaching record with the Greys was a combined 103-61-11 including a record of 16-15 in the playoffs. He was let go after three years at the helm and after the Greys finished first in the Mid-Western Junior B circuit before bowing out to the Cambridge Winter Hawks in the 2000-01 semifinals. The playoff defeat was seen as a disappointment at the time for a team with Sutherland Cup aspirations.

“I talked to my wife about it and she said to get back on my feet, find a team to coach and get back out there and do it, so that’s what I’m going to do,” Brown said at the time. “I’ll find a team, whether it’s Junior C or Junior D or Junior F. I think the thing I’m going to miss the most is that I got a chance to coach some outstanding hockey players in my three years. I think that’s the most gratifying thing.”

Brown made good on the commitment by leading the Exeter Hawks to an Ontario Hockey Association Junior D championship the next season.

Bentley Dundas was a member of that championship team. He called Brown a one-of-a-kind hockey coach.

“He was a huge reason why I ended up signing with Exeter. He had a great personality,” Dundas said. “He got along really well with his players. He was fun and he kept practices fun . . . he was a good motivator.”

Dundas said Brown was able to keep the team loose and balanced taking the game seriously while letting the players have a good time.

“It’s always more fun when you’re winning,” Dundas said. “The conference final was a tough series. I think we won it in six games and we were probably not the favourite. When we beat Thamesford, we just breathed a sigh of relief. I just remember the party on the bus ride back, it was a good time.”

Brown was back in the Junior B ranks in 2002 as the head coach of the St. Marys Lincolns.

Later in life Brown served as a scout for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s and Windsor Spitfires. He was part of the Spitfires organization that won back-to-back Memorial Cups in 2009 and 2010.

Back behind the bench of the Ironmen in 2014, Brown helped Wingham win the Western Junior C Hockey League crown.

“You would always see Brownie around the rinks,” Nesbitt said. “He was always involved and always in a conversation with somebody. He knew so many people.”

Later when Brown was scouting,  and Watson had become a referee supervisor, the pair kept their conversations going.

“I’d hear him from 25-feet away yell ‘that’s not a penalty’ or ‘that’s a good call'” Watson laughed while retelling the story. “I’d always be happy to shake his hand after the game and thank him for his help . . . he was just a fun-loving guy. Always had a smile on his face.”

A private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Listowel Wednesday. The service will be live-streamed and available to watch at the Eaton Funeral Home website. Interment to follow at the Wingham Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.