Walters wants to help take Attack players to the next level

Some call him loud. Others say he’s a good motivator. He’ll tell you he’s a players coach.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

People want to know all about the Owen Sound Attack’s new head coach, and how he plans to turn the team back into an OHL championship contender.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walters wants to help take Attack players to the next level Back to video

“People always ask me what kind of coach I am, well first of all I am a players coach. My door is always open to them and I’m here to get them to the next level. I’m demanding, but I’m here for them,” said newly minted Attack Head Coach Greg Walters at the end of the team’s training camp.

Walters was hired by the Attack early in July and just weeks after Alan Letang announced he was resigning the position. Letang later signed on to coach the Sarnia Sting and be closer to home.

At the time, Attack GM Dale DeGray said he was looking for a head coach with experience. He’s found it.

Walters spent the last three OHL seasons as the head coach of the Oshawa Generals. Before that, he led the OJHL’s Georgetown Raiders for the better part of a decade. In Georgetown, he piloted the team to five division titles, four conference titles and an OJHL championship. He was named OJHL Executive of the Year and Coach of the Year along with the Canadian Junior Hockey League Coach of the Year after the 2016-17 season.

Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting for most of the early 2000s. And before that, he played professional and semi-professional hockey for over a decade in the ’90s.

That’s the resume, and overage Attack defenceman Mark Woolley said the new coach has already endeared himself to the team.