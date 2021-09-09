Walters wants to help take Attack players to the next level
Article content
Some call him loud. Others say he’s a good motivator. He’ll tell you he’s a players coach.
Advertisement
Article content
People want to know all about the Owen Sound Attack’s new head coach, and how he plans to turn the team back into an OHL championship contender.
Walters wants to help take Attack players to the next level Back to video
“People always ask me what kind of coach I am, well first of all I am a players coach. My door is always open to them and I’m here to get them to the next level. I’m demanding, but I’m here for them,” said newly minted Attack Head Coach Greg Walters at the end of the team’s training camp.
Walters was hired by the Attack early in July and just weeks after Alan Letang announced he was resigning the position. Letang later signed on to coach the Sarnia Sting and be closer to home.
At the time, Attack GM Dale DeGray said he was looking for a head coach with experience. He’s found it.
Walters spent the last three OHL seasons as the head coach of the Oshawa Generals. Before that, he led the OJHL’s Georgetown Raiders for the better part of a decade. In Georgetown, he piloted the team to five division titles, four conference titles and an OJHL championship. He was named OJHL Executive of the Year and Coach of the Year along with the Canadian Junior Hockey League Coach of the Year after the 2016-17 season.
Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting for most of the early 2000s. And before that, he played professional and semi-professional hockey for over a decade in the ’90s.
That’s the resume, and overage Attack defenceman Mark Woolley said the new coach has already endeared himself to the team.
Advertisement
Article content
“He said to us in a meeting: ‘I’m not here to move on to the next level’. He’s here to see to our improvements and to get us to the next level,” Woolley said. “To have a coaching staff who cares about you on a personal level and your development on the ice is really special and we’re lucky to have them.”
When Walters left Sarnia to step down a league level and become the head coach of the Georgetown Raiders, he told a reporter he wanted to run his own program. Over 10 years later, Walters said the core elements of that coaching philosophy are getting the maximum effort out of the players and then adapting.
“I’ve worked for everything I’ve got in this game. I played extremely hard. I’m glad the fighting part is pretty much out of the game, but we’re going to be tough, we’re going to be five guys together all the time,” he said. “I just want these kids to compete . . . I just want them to match my intensity and love for the game.”
Work ethic is the baseline for Walters. As far as the Xs and the Os, he’s open to sketching the whiteboard diagrams around his players’ skill set.
“As far as structure, hey, you tell me what 23 guys I have and we’ll figure out the best way for us to win. You have to adapt,” he said.
It’s early, but Walters said he figures the 2021-22 Attack will win games with their skill and aggression.
“We’re going to make plays and very aggressive off the rush,” he said. “The skillset is there for us to make a lot of plays.”
Walters has learned from the best. When he played major junior hockey in Ottawa, his bench boss was none other than Brian Kilrea. The coach they call “Killer” is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and is widely regarded as one of the best to ever do it at the junior level.
“With Killer, you never wanted to go back to the bench without having worked hard. That’s the biggest thing for me, and these kids know that . . . you can always control how hard you work,” Walters said.